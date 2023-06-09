Court returns 5th reference against Asif Zarari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday returned four fake accounts referenced to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) including one against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict regarding returning of the references.

Asif Zardari's lawyer Farooq H. Naek and NAB prosecutor appeared before the court.

Farooq Naek pleaded that these references did not fall in jurisdiction of accountability court after the amendments in the NAB Ordinance and it could not continue trial in the said cases.

He prayed the court to return references to the anti-graft watchdog.

The court returned the reference against Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryarl Talpur and Hussain Lawai with regard to mega money laundering.

The court also returned reference against Manzor Qadir and others pertaining illegally plot allotment and Sindh Bank reference against Bilal Sheikh and others.

Similarly, the accountability court returned Pink Residency reference to the anti-corruption watchdog while declaring it non-maintainable here.

It may be mentioned here that earlier the court had already returned four graft references against PPP's Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari to the bureau.

A total of five references against Zardari had been returned.