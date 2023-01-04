Court returns another graft reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday sent back a reference to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and others regarding alleged corruption in funds allocated for sugarcane growers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday sent back a reference to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and others regarding alleged corruption in funds allocated for sugarcane growers.

The court returned the reference under new amendments in NAB Act and instructed to move it to the relevant forum.

The court said that after the amendments the case didn't fall in jurisdiction of NAB. The NAB had named a total of 40 accused in said reference including Khawaja Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Nimar Majeed and others.

The reference alleged the accused to favour the certain sugar mills in use of funds which caused a loss to the exchequer. It said that the subsidy worth Rs3.9 billion wouldn't reach to the actual sugarcane growers.

The reference was connected with the fake bank accounts.