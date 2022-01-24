UrduPoint.com

Court Returns Challan In Money Laundering Case Against Shehbaz, Hamza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Court returns challan in money laundering case against Shehbaz, Hamza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A court on Monday returned challan filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, in money laundering and sugar scam.

The agency had filed the challan before special judge Central. However, the matter was heard by duty judge as the judge concerned was on leave. The duty judge returned the challan to the FIA, directing to file the same before judge concerned.

It is pertinent to mention here that a banking court had on January 14 ordered the FIA to submit the challan before court concerned while allowing an application filed by the FIA against the court's jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Shehbaz Sharif and his sons – Hamza and Suleman – were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman is absconding and residing in the UK.

