UrduPoint.com

Court Returns Chiniot Mines And Minerals Reference To NAB

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Court returns Chiniot mines and minerals reference to NAB

An accountability court on Thursday returned the Chiniot mines and minerals reference to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over lack of jurisdiction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Thursday returned the Chiniot mines and minerals reference to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over lack of jurisdiction.

The court directed the bureau to take up the matter with the relevant forum for further action.

The court ruled that the matter did not fall under its jurisdiction as per amended National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani passed the orders while deciding applications, filed by the accused, including Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, for acquittal on the basis of the amendments to the NAO.

The accused, through their applications, had submitted that the matter did not fall under jurisdiction of the accountability court as per amended NAO.

They submitted that the bureau had accused them of misuse of powers, and not corruption.

Besides Sibtain Khan, Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Sattar Mian and Imtiaz Ahmad Cheema had been named as the accused in the reference, filed by the bureau.

The bureau had alleged that Sibtain Khan exceeded his powers and awarded a multi-billion contract to a firm of his choice during 2007 when he was minister for mines and minerals in the PML-Q government. The bureau stated that the company, which was given the contract, had a paid-up capital of Rs 2.5 million only and also lacked experience required for the project.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Company Chiniot Government Million Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Death sentence awarded in double murder case

Death sentence awarded in double murder case

1 minute ago
 KP govt working on rehabilitation of flood affecte ..

KP govt working on rehabilitation of flood affected Ranolia power plant

1 minute ago
 Railways planning to upgrade five major railway st ..

Railways planning to upgrade five major railway stations

1 minute ago
 Court orders to return belongings of Shahbaz Gill

Court orders to return belongings of Shahbaz Gill

4 minutes ago
 Food authority inspects quality of food items in K ..

Food authority inspects quality of food items in Khal Bazar

4 minutes ago
 OPC commissioner reviews complaints of overseas Pa ..

OPC commissioner reviews complaints of overseas Pakistanis

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.