Court Returns Homeland Real Estate & Builders Reference To NAB

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Court returns Homeland Real Estate & Builders reference to NAB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Thursday returned Homeland Real Estate and Builders reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court held that the matter did not fall under its jurisdiction as per amended National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 2022. The court directed the bureau to take up the matter with the relevant forum for further action.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman passed the orders while deciding an application, filed by the accused, challenging jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

The accused had filed the application under the amended NAO, saying that the accountability court was not empowered to hear any reference involving an amount below Rs 500 million.

They submitted that the reference amount was below Rs 500 million and it did not fall under the jurisdiction of the court.

NAB had filed a reference against the accused, Nadeem Ahmad, Nadeem Zia Pirzada, owner of Paragon Housing, Umar Zia Pirzada, and Zulifqar Ahmad. It was alleged that the accused had established an office with the name of Homeland Real Estate and Builders and they committed fraud of Rs 400 million with the public by luring them to invest in the property business.

