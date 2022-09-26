UrduPoint.com

Court Returns Pak PWD Reference To NAB

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Court returns Pak PWD reference to NAB

An accountability court on Monday returned Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD) contracts reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Monday returned Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD) contracts reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court held that the matter did not fall under its jurisdiction, as per NAB amended law, and ordered the NAB chairman to place the matter before the court concerned without any delay.

The court also granted protective bail to the accused and directed for submitting surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani passed the orders while deciding applications of the accused.

The accused through their applications had submitted that the accountability court was not empowered to hear any reference involving an amount below Rs 500 million, under the NAB amended law.

They submitted that the reference amount was below Rs 500 million and it did not come under the jurisdiction of the court.

The NAB had filed reference against eight Pak PWD officials including SDO Khursheed Ahmed, XEN Humera Khurram, and others.

It was alleged that the accused embezzled millions of rupees by submitting bogus bills/payments fraudulently of the 19 development projects regarding construction of roads and drainagein Sheikhupura, while the projects had already been executed by the Tehsil MunicipalAdministration (TMA).

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Khursheed Ahmed Sheikhupura Million Court

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 150,100 cusecs water

IRSA releases 150,100 cusecs water

21 seconds ago
 52 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, erecting ..

52 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, erecting encroachments

22 seconds ago
 Brazilian coach to train national footballers

Brazilian coach to train national footballers

24 seconds ago
 Amir Muqam saddened by military officials' martyrd ..

Amir Muqam saddened by military officials' martyrdom in chopper crash

25 seconds ago
 Campaign against profiteers to continue: DC

Campaign against profiteers to continue: DC

14 minutes ago
 DC Haripur chairs dengue control meeting

DC Haripur chairs dengue control meeting

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.