UrduPoint.com

Court Returns Punjab Youth Festival Reference To NAB

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Court returns Punjab Youth Festival reference to NAB

An accountability court on Wednesday returned Punjab Youth Festival reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday returned Punjab Youth Festival reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court held that the matter did not fall under its jurisdiction, as per NAB amended Law, and ordered the NAB chairman to place the matter before the court concerned without any delay.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman conducted the proceedings on the reference filed by the Bureau.

The defence counsel advanced his arguments on acquittal applications of the accused, during the proceedings, and submitted that the accountability court was not empowered to hear any reference involving an amount below Rs 500 million, under NAB amended law. He submitted that the Youth Festival reference amount was below Rs 500 million and it did not come under the jurisdiction of the court.

At this, the court agreed with the stance of counsel and observed that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter and could not give findings on the acquittal applications of the accused. The court returned the matter to the NAB chairman in light of the observation.

The court noted that the accused were on bail in the matter and granted protective bail to them, after they assured to appear before the court concerned.

The accused - Muhammad Usman Anwar, Masood Wattoo, Hafeez Bhatti - were facing charges of violating the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in award of contracts and embezzlement of Punjab Youth Festival funds.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Punjab Million Court

Recent Stories

US Labor Secretary Hosting Rail Companies, Unions ..

US Labor Secretary Hosting Rail Companies, Unions to Avert Massive Strike - Whit ..

37 seconds ago
 Next Winters in EU to Be Difficult Due to High Ene ..

Next Winters in EU to Be Difficult Due to High Energy Prices - European Commissi ..

39 seconds ago
 US Charges 3 Alleged Iranian Cyber Criminals as Pa ..

US Charges 3 Alleged Iranian Cyber Criminals as Part of Interagency Crackdown - ..

40 seconds ago
 South Korean Foreign Minister, IAEA Chief Discuss ..

South Korean Foreign Minister, IAEA Chief Discuss North Korea's Nuclear Program ..

44 seconds ago
 Greece Intercepts Turkish F-16 Jets Flying Over Gr ..

Greece Intercepts Turkish F-16 Jets Flying Over Greek Islands - Reports

4 minutes ago
 IMF Chief Says Harsh Winter Could Lead to Social U ..

IMF Chief Says Harsh Winter Could Lead to Social Unrest in Some European Countri ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.