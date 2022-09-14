UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022

Court returns reference against Senator Rubina Khalid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday returned a reference to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against PPP's Senator Rubina Khalid and others pertaining alleged corruption of Rs 30.13 million in Lok Virsa funds.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict on the petition of accused under NAB amendment Act 2022.

The court stated that it did not fall in jurisdiction of accountability court after the fresh amendments in the law.

The court asked the bureau to file the case to the relevant forum.

NAB had nominated Rubina Khalid, former Executive Director of Lok Virsa Mazharul islam, chief executive director of Cosmos Production Pvt Ltd in Self Generated (SGF) of Lok Virsa Dr Tabinda Zafar and Muhammad Shafi as accused in the reference.

NAB alleged that Mazharul-Islam had misused his authority and illegally extended the contracts in favour of Cosmos Production "in connivance with" Senator Rubina Khalid and Dr Zafar.

Additionally, NAB said that Senator Khalid and Dr Zafar had "gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of the agreement without calling the fresh tenders/without any competition. It added that this had resulted in a loss of Rs 30.13 million to the national exchequer.

