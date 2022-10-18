UrduPoint.com

Court Returns Rs 40 Million Reference To NAB

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Court returns Rs 40 million reference to NAB

An accountability court on Tuesday returned a reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Yousuf Ahad Malik for alleged fraud of Rs 40 million, over lack of jurisdiction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday returned a reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Yousuf Ahad Malik for alleged fraud of Rs 40 million, over lack of jurisdiction.

The court directed the bureau to take up the matter with the relevant forum for further action.

The court held that the matter did not fall under its jurisdiction as per amended National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 2022.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani passed the orders while deciding an application filed by the accused, Yousuf Ahad Malik, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

The accused had filed the application under the amended NAO, saying that the accountability court was not empowered to hear any reference involving an amount below Rs 500 million, under the amended law. He submitted that the reference amount was below Rs 500 million and it did not come under the jurisdiction of the court.

The NAB had filed a Rs 40 million reference against the accused over committing fraud with people. It was alleged that the accused received money as advance from the victims on the promise of providing shops to them in Ahad Tower, Kalma Chowk but failed to give them ownership rights of shops.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Money From Million Court

Recent Stories

Daren Sammy appointed head coach of Peshawar Zalmi ..

Daren Sammy appointed head coach of Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League sea ..

6 minutes ago
 US Crude at $80 Lows as Biden Said to Mull More Em ..

US Crude at $80 Lows as Biden Said to Mull More Emergency Oil Sale to Counter OP ..

6 minutes ago
 Summary ready to empower local bodies: Administrat ..

Summary ready to empower local bodies: Administrator Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Congressman Says US Should Use 'Hard Power' Approa ..

Congressman Says US Should Use 'Hard Power' Approach to Deter China on Taiwan

6 minutes ago
 UN Calls for Probes Into Human Rights Violations a ..

UN Calls for Probes Into Human Rights Violations at Iran Protests

6 minutes ago
 UK to Criminalize Foreign Agents Failing to Declar ..

UK to Criminalize Foreign Agents Failing to Declare Political Activity - Home Of ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.