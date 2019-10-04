UrduPoint.com
Court Seeks Adiala Jail's Reply On Asifa's Plea

Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:37 PM

Court seeks Adiala Jail's reply on Asifa's plea

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday sought reply from adiala jail administration on a plea filed by Asifa Bhutto Zardari seeking contempt of court proceeding for not allowing her to meet Asif Zardari despite court orders

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday sought reply from adiala jail administration on a plea filed by Asifa Bhutto Zardari seeking contempt of court proceeding for not allowing her to meet Asif Zardari despite court orders.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a contempt of court plea against jail administration.

Petitioner's counsel Sardar Latif Khosa pleaded that former president was in judicial custody. He stated that his client was not being allowed to meet Zardari despite this court's orders.

He prayed the court to initiate the contempt of court proceeding against the respondents to this the court sought written reply from the jail administration and adjourned hearing of the case till October 7.

