Court seeks answer on blockage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati passport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati on Thursday filed a petition in the Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad against the blocking of his passport.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case.

During the hearing, Azam Swati took the stand that he was in jail when the case was filed, while he has also been accused of injuring a constable in the case.

He requested the court to pronounce a decision on the petition soon. The court, while issuing a notice on Azam Swati’s petition, remarked that a decision will be taken after hearing the arguments of the lawyers on a future date.

The court adjourned further proceedings till October 6. The case was filed on the registration of Kohsar Police Station, which also includes an order to block Azam Swati’s passport.