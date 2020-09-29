Court seeks arguments in acquittal plea of accused in references against ex-prime ministers

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought arguments from the respondents in a case seeking acquittal of an accused in a reference against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and others pertaining to appointments in alternate energy development board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought arguments from the respondents in a case seeking acquittal of an accused in a reference against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and others pertaining to appointments in alternate energy development board.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing on the acquittal plea of a co-accused Ismail Qureshi in reference this day moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Co-accused Yosaf Memon, Ghulam Nabi, Umer Farooq, Basharat Hussain and Liaqat Ali Jatoi appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner Ismail Qureshi submitted more documents in his acquittal plea which were made part of the court record.

The court sought arguments from respondents against the acquittal plea and adjourned the case till October 7.

Meanwhile, an Accountability Court-III Judge Asghar Ali adjourned hearing on the acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ahraf and other in Gulf Power Project and Reshma Rental Power Project references till October 12.

NAB prosecutor Usman Masood and defense counsel Arshad Tabraiz gave arguments in the acquittal pleas of the accused.