UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks Arguments In Acquittal Plea Of Sindh's CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 08:21 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought arguments regarding its jurisdiction in Nooriabad Power Project reference against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought arguments regarding its jurisdiction in Nooriabad Power Project reference against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and others.

The court instructed the NAB prosecutor and defence lawyers to give arguments on March 3, in light of the judgment of the high court.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah an others had filed the acquittal petitions under the NAB amendment Act.

The petitioners had stated that the reference did not fall in jurisdiction of the NAB after the amendments in the law.

