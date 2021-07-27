UrduPoint.com
Court Seeks Arguments In Acquittal Pleas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 07:53 PM

Court seeks arguments in acquittal pleas

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought arguments from defence lawyers in acquittal pleas of co-accused in reference against former Chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal and others pertaining to illegal plot allotment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought arguments from defence lawyers in acquittal pleas of co-accused in reference against former Chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal and others pertaining to illegal plot allotment.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the acquittal cases in reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court was informed that the NAB had arrested Farkhan Iqbal in another inquiry and that's why he didn't appear. However, the representatives of co-accused Sher Azam Wazir and Waqar Ali Khan appeared before the court. The NAB prosecutor opposed the acquittal pleas and submitted its comments against it.

The prosecutor said that there were sensitive allegation against the accused and they couldn't be acquitted. He said there were solid evidence against the petitioners.

The court sought arguments from the defence side and adjourned the case till September 9.

