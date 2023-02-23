Court seeks arguments in criminal case against Ali Haider Gilani

A local court on Thursday sought arguments from lawyers in a petition seeking criminal proceedings against Ali Haider Gilani and others on alleged horse-trading in the Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday sought arguments from lawyers in a petition seeking criminal proceedings against Ali Haider Gilani and others on alleged horse-trading in the Senate elections.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Umeed Ali Baloch, who heard the the case, also granted a one-time exemption from attendance to Ali Haider Gilani, Faheed Khan and Jameel on the requests of their lawyers.

The associate lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the hearing as the senior counsel was busy in the Supreme Court.

The counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stated that the lawyers were supposed to give final arguments today.

The court then adjourned the hearing till March, observing that it would hear the arguments from defence lawyers that day so that the decision could be announced on very next date of hearing.

The ECP had initiated criminal proceedings against Ali Haider Gilani and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the National Assembly Faheem Khan and Captain (retired) Jamil Ahmed Khan for alleged horse-trading during the election of Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani as senator.