UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks Arguments In Criminal Case Against Ali Haider Gilani

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Court seeks arguments in criminal case against Ali Haider Gilani

A local court on Thursday sought arguments from lawyers in a petition seeking criminal proceedings against Ali Haider Gilani and others on alleged horse-trading in the Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday sought arguments from lawyers in a petition seeking criminal proceedings against Ali Haider Gilani and others on alleged horse-trading in the Senate elections.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Umeed Ali Baloch, who heard the the case, also granted a one-time exemption from attendance to Ali Haider Gilani, Faheed Khan and Jameel on the requests of their lawyers.

The associate lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the hearing as the senior counsel was busy in the Supreme Court.

The counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stated that the lawyers were supposed to give final arguments today.

The court then adjourned the hearing till March, observing that it would hear the arguments from defence lawyers that day so that the decision could be announced on very next date of hearing.

The ECP had initiated criminal proceedings against Ali Haider Gilani and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the National Assembly Faheem Khan and Captain (retired) Jamil Ahmed Khan for alleged horse-trading during the election of Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani as senator.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Senate Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers Ali Haider Gilani March Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Says ..

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Says Sending EU, NATO Troops to Uk ..

12 minutes ago
 French Official Voices Concern About Russia Streng ..

French Official Voices Concern About Russia Strengthening Ties With Africa - Rep ..

7 minutes ago
 Yellen Vows to Focus on Continued Robust Support f ..

Yellen Vows to Focus on Continued Robust Support for Ukraine at G20 Meeting in I ..

7 minutes ago
 Watson starts for England against Wales in Six Nat ..

Watson starts for England against Wales in Six Nations

7 minutes ago
 FDA registered 175 cases against illegal housing c ..

FDA registered 175 cases against illegal housing colonies last year

7 minutes ago
 Seminar highlights women's resistance in Kashmir f ..

Seminar highlights women's resistance in Kashmir freedom struggle

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.