Court Seeks Arguments In Nikkah-Iddat Case On June 7
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 11:19 PM
The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday sought arguments on the appeals for an early hearing in the Nikah-Iddat case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, against their convictions and the suspension of their sentences on June 7
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday sought arguments on the appeals for an early hearing in the Nikah-Iddat case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, against their convictions and the suspension of their sentences on June 7.
Additional District and Session Judge Afzal Majoka heard the case.
Bushra Bibi's lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate filed an application for an early hearing against the sentence.
During hearing on the petition, Advocate Salman Safdar said that he had been presenting arguments since February.
The court stated that the case file was received yesterday and that they had called for hearing five times, but no one appeared before the court. The court then fixed the next date for hearing on June 25.
Later, the court accepted the appeal of Bushra Bibi and adjourned the case until June 7.
