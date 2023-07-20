Open Menu

Court Seeks Arguments In PTI Chairman's Marriage Case

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Court seeks arguments in PTI chairman's marriage case

A local court on Thursday sought arguments on the next hearing in a case regarding the marriage of PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday sought arguments on the next hearing in a case regarding the marriage of PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi.

Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case and also granted one-time exemption from appearance to PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi.

His lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat filed power of attorney to the judge and said that they had challenged the verdict of the session court before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He said that this case was baseless and politically fabricated. He said that he wanted to file an application for this the judge said that the court could serve notices if it was moved. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till July 24.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Marriage July Islamabad High Court From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Stock markets mixed as corporate results flood in

Stock markets mixed as corporate results flood in

14 minutes ago
 SC dismisses Pervaiz Musharraf's petition against ..

SC dismisses Pervaiz Musharraf's petition against disqualification

16 minutes ago
 ECC okays Rs42.528 bn for conduct of general elect ..

ECC okays Rs42.528 bn for conduct of general elections

16 minutes ago
 'Fast-track implementation on CPEC projects is a s ..

'Fast-track implementation on CPEC projects is a success of govt.' - says Ahsan ..

16 minutes ago
 Govt takes steps to reduce medicine prices: Parlia ..

Govt takes steps to reduce medicine prices: Parliamentary Secretary assures NA

16 minutes ago
 Seminar held on "China-Pakistan Relations in Inter ..

Seminar held on "China-Pakistan Relations in International Dynamics" at Fudan Un ..

14 minutes ago
Pakistan's ranked as one of least racial global co ..

Pakistan's ranked as one of least racial global counties: NA told

16 minutes ago
 Court testifies two witnesses in toshakhana case

Court testifies two witnesses in toshakhana case

14 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali inquir ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali inquires after health of Bara blast ..

24 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices on Imran Khan's appeal in tosha ..

IHC serves notices on Imran Khan's appeal in toshakhana case

24 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends arrest war ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends arrest warrants of Fawad Chaudhry

22 minutes ago
 US Claims Russia May Attack Civilian Ships to Hide ..

US Claims Russia May Attack Civilian Ships to Hide Its Own Destructive Actions - ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan