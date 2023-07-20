A local court on Thursday sought arguments on the next hearing in a case regarding the marriage of PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday sought arguments on the next hearing in a case regarding the marriage of PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi.

Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case and also granted one-time exemption from appearance to PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi.

His lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat filed power of attorney to the judge and said that they had challenged the verdict of the session court before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He said that this case was baseless and politically fabricated. He said that he wanted to file an application for this the judge said that the court could serve notices if it was moved. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till July 24.