Court Seeks Arguments In Reference Against Ishaq Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought arguments on its jurisdiction in reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond the source of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case lodged by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court marked the attendance of co-accused including Saeed Ahmed during the hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, the defense lawyers prayed the court to adjourn the hearing of the case for two months. However, the NAB prosecutor said that this case belonged to the Lahore region.

The court sought arguments on the next hearing regarding the court jurisdiction and adjourned the case till October 17.

