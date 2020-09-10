Court seeks arguments on acquittal plea of Ashraf

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought arguments from two sides on acquittal petitions of former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in Reshman and Gulf Rental Power references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought arguments from two sides on acquittal petitions of former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in Reshman and Gulf Rental Power references.

AC-III Judge Asghar Khan conducted hearing on the petitions filed by the accused people seeking their acquittal in corruption references.

During the course of proceeding, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed its comments and opposed the acquittal plea of the accused.

To this the court directed the lawyers of the accused to ensure their attendances on September 29, and give final arguments into the matter.