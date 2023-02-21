Court seeks arguments on acquittal plea of Imran Khan, others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday sought arguments from lawyers in acquittal pleas of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan and others in FIR regarding vandalizing public property during the long march.

Judicial Magistrate heard the acquittal pleas filed by Imran Khan, Pervaiz Khattak and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

The lawyers filed an application seeking one-time exemption from appearance for former prime minister Imran Khan.

During the hearing, the acquittal pleas were also filed by Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Raja Khuram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Faisal Javed and Aamir Kayani. The court sought arguments from the respondents and adjourned the hearing till April 25.

The Barakahu police station had registered FIRs against the PTI's leader regarding the matter.