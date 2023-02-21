UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks Arguments On Acquittal Plea Of Imran Khan, Others

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Court seeks arguments on acquittal plea of Imran Khan, others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday sought arguments from lawyers in acquittal pleas of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan and others in FIR regarding vandalizing public property during the long march.

Judicial Magistrate heard the acquittal pleas filed by Imran Khan, Pervaiz Khattak and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

The lawyers filed an application seeking one-time exemption from appearance for former prime minister Imran Khan.

During the hearing, the acquittal pleas were also filed by Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Raja Khuram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Faisal Javed and Aamir Kayani. The court sought arguments from the respondents and adjourned the hearing till April 25.

The Barakahu police station had registered FIRs against the PTI's leader regarding the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Shah Mehmood Qureshi Police Station Long March Lawyers April FIR From Court

Recent Stories

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

16 minutes ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

16 minutes ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

12 minutes ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan ..

Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan-e-Barahan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.