Court Seeks Arguments On Asif Hashmi Acquittal Plea

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:31 PM

Court seeks arguments on Asif Hashmi acquittal plea

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday sought arguments from parties on an acquittal application filed by Asif Hashmi, former chairman Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) , in an illegal investment case.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings , wherein Asif Hashmi also appeared.

A prosecutor on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reply to the acquittal application filed by Hashmi , during the proceedings.

He stated that NAB ( Amendment) Ordinance 2019 expired and the application had become infructuous as per law. He submitted that solid evidence was available against the former chairman and pleaded with the court to dismiss the application.

At this, the court adjourned further proceedings till September 5 and sought arguments from parties.

According to NAB, the former chairman made an illegal investment of Rs 1870 million and caused loss to nationalexchequer.

