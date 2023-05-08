The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Monday sought arguments from respondents in a petition challenging notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in a woman judge threatening case

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Monday sought arguments from respondents in a petition challenging notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in a woman judge threatening case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case filed by Imran Khan. Associate lawyer Naeem Panjutha Advocate requested for adjournment of the case till Friday as Imran Khan's lawyer Salam Safdar could not appear before the court today.

The judge asked that if Salman Safdar was busy then why he had submitted the power of attorney in every case. The court would dismiss the appeal if the lawyer did not give arguments.

Naeem Panjutha prayed to the court to issue directives for the provision of copies of the case documents, as they even did not know about the allegations levelled against Imran Khan in the case.

The court instructed the lawyer to approach the trial court to get the documents and adjourned the case till Tuesday.