Court seeks arguments on maintainability of reference against Sindh CM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Wednesday sought arguments on the admissibility of Nooriabad Power Project reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Sindh chief minister could not appear before the court and his counsel submitted his request for one-time exemption from hearing.

The defence lawyer, during the hearing, adopted the stance that after the fresh amendments in NAB Ordinance, the reference did not fall in jurisdiction of accountability court and the accused could not be indicted.

However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the request and said he was ready to give arguments in that regard.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned till September 28.