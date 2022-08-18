Court seeks arguments on plea for action against former NAB DG Lahore

An accountability court on Thursday sought arguments on maintainability of an application seeking action against former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) director general Lahore and others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Thursday sought arguments on maintainability of an application seeking action against former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) director general Lahore and others.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the proceedings on the application filed by Tayyaba Gul.

Tayyaba Gul appeared before the court and argued that the NAB officials lodged false cases against her. However, the court acquitted her in February 2021, she added. She pleaded with the court to initiate proceedings against former NAB DG Lahore Shahzad Saleem and Investigation Officer Sardar Imran for lodging false cases.

However, the court observed that the application was filed after a delay of one year.

As per law, application could be moved within 30 days after the decision of the cases, it added.

The court further observed that it was to be reviewed whether the application was maintainable or not, adding that the matter could be reviewed if the petitioner had a logical reason for delay. The court questioned Tayyaba Gul whether she wanted to advance arguments on maintainability now or needed time for it.

At this, Tayyaba Gul requested the court to grant an opportunity for advancing arguments.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till September 6 and sought arguments on maintainability of the application.