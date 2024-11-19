Court seeks arguments on plea seeking FIR against IG

A lower court on Tuesday sought arguments on a plea seeking registration of a case against IG ICT and others for action in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A lower court on Tuesday sought arguments on a plea seeking registration of a case against IG ICT and others for action in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.

Additional District and Session Judge heard the petition of 22-A filed by the controller KP House.

During hearing, SP complaint filed answer to the court comprising seven pages.

The court sought comments from respondents and adjourned hearing till November 21.