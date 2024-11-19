Open Menu

Court Seeks Arguments On Plea Seeking FIR Against IG

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 10:49 PM

Court seeks arguments on plea seeking FIR against IG

A lower court on Tuesday sought arguments on a plea seeking registration of a case against IG ICT and others for action in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A lower court on Tuesday sought arguments on a plea seeking registration of a case against IG ICT and others for action in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.

Additional District and Session Judge heard the petition of 22-A filed by the controller KP House.

During hearing, SP complaint filed answer to the court comprising seven pages.

The court sought comments from respondents and adjourned hearing till November 21.

Related Topics

Hearing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa November From Court

Recent Stories

Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harass ..

Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harassment committees

26 seconds ago
 Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled

Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled

28 seconds ago
 'Operation Night Watch': Rembrandt classic gets ma ..

'Operation Night Watch': Rembrandt classic gets makeover

30 seconds ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for revi ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..

15 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and So ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..

15 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarr ..

ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7

15 minutes ago
Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for ..

Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio

15 minutes ago
 Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes

Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes

15 minutes ago
 PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover loot ..

PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables

20 minutes ago
 DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties

DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties

20 minutes ago
 RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas o ..

RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits

20 minutes ago
 Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral coope ..

Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan