Court Seeks Arguments On Plea Seeking FIR Against IG
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 10:49 PM
A lower court on Tuesday sought arguments on a plea seeking registration of a case against IG ICT and others for action in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A lower court on Tuesday sought arguments on a plea seeking registration of a case against IG ICT and others for action in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.
Additional District and Session Judge heard the petition of 22-A filed by the controller KP House.
During hearing, SP complaint filed answer to the court comprising seven pages.
The court sought comments from respondents and adjourned hearing till November 21.
Recent Stories
Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harassment committees
Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled
'Operation Night Watch': Rembrandt classic gets makeover
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7
Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harassment committees26 seconds ago
-
Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled28 seconds ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educational institutions15 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah reopens women's p ..15 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 715 minutes ago
-
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes15 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables20 minutes ago
-
'Kanzul Islam' offering easy interpretation of Quran launched20 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties20 minutes ago
-
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits20 minutes ago
-
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week26 minutes ago