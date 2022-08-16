UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks Arguments On Plea Seeking Physical Remand Of Gill

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Court seeks arguments on plea seeking physical remand of Gill

A lower court on Tuesday served notices to the respondents in a plea filed to seek review of the decision regarding the physical remand of PTI's Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case, asking them to furnish arguments on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :A lower court on Tuesday served notices to the respondents in a plea filed to seek review of the decision regarding the physical remand of PTI's Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case, asking them to furnish arguments on Wednesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry heard the case after the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for admissibility of the review petition.

The court said that it was informed about the high court's directives but the verified order was yet to be received. It was also required to view the record of investigation, the judge said.

Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi requested the court to serve notices to Shahbaz Gill and hear the arguments of lawyers on next hearing. He said that the high court had stated that the accused should be given in police's custody if it was required.

The prosecutor said there was a limit of 15 days physical remand in the law but the court had granted only two-day remand of accused Shahbaz Gill. There was a need to interrogate various aspects to reach on a conclusion, he said, adding that it also had to be viewed yet that who else was involved with the accused in the crime.

He further said it also had to be investigated that where and by whom that transcript was prepared. The judicial magistrate had given its decision without keeping in view these points, Abbasi contended.

The prosecutor pleaded that the judicial magistrate had rejected the request of further physical remand on the basis of the statement of Shahbaz Gill that his mobile phone was with his driver.

The court sought arguments on further physical remand of the accused from the respondents and adjourned the case till Wednesday.

