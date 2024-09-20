ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A special court on Friday sought arguments on September 23, on the post-arrest bail petitions of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana II case.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand heard the petition of the two accused seeking implementation of its verdict dated September 16.

The petitioner’s lawyer pleaded that the investigation officer had been directed to submit interim report within three days but it had not been filed as yet. He prayed the court to issue directives to the IO for submission of report on the same day.

The court issued directives to the IO for submission of report and also sought arguments on the bail petitions on September 23.