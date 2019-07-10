An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday sought arguments from two sides on August 8, in acquittal plea of former finance minister Shaukat Tareen in rental power reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday sought arguments from two sides on August 8, in acquittal plea of former finance minister Shaukat Tareen in rental power reference.

AC-II Judge Arshad Malik conducted hearing on a reference filed former finance minister seeking acquittal in graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Tareen had stated in his plea that reference proceeding against him was as illegal. The prosecution had no evidence against him, he said, and prayed the court to acquit him.

The court, however, sought arguments from NAB and petitioner's counsel on next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had initiated a reference against Mr. Tareen after the Supreme Court ordered to cancel all rental power projects (RPPs) in 2012 and directed the anti graft body to file reference against the persons involved in irregularities and corruption.