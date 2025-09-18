Open Menu

Court Seeks Arguments On Transfer Of Jail Trial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has summoned arguments from the lawyers of both parties on September 19 regarding a petition challenging the transfer of the GHQ attack case trial from Adiala Jail to the court.

According to the details, the four-member legal team of the former chairman of PTI filed a petition against the decision.

The petition argues that the case, registered on May 9, 2023, under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at R.A. Bazaar Police Station involves the accused (former PTI chairman), who is currently detained in Adiala Jail. The trial was previously being conducted in jail, where statements of 31 witnesses have already been recorded. However, the prosecution now seeks to shift the trial to the court, with the accused to appear via video link instead of physical presence.

The petition contends that under Article 10-A of the Constitution, the accused has a constitutional and legal right to a transparent and open trial, including physical presence in court for observation and consultation with lawyers.

The petition further says that denying this right to the petitioner, while other co-accused are allowed physical attendance, links to discriminatory treatment.

The petition also references the superior court rulings that video link appearances cannot substitute for physical presence.

The court has accepted the petition for hearing and summoned arguments from both sides on September 19.

