ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):The Accountability Court-II (AC-II) of Islamabad Friday sought further assistance from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor in a petition of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur challenging freezing of her banks accounts by NAB in the fake bank accounts scam.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan heard the petition. The court had already reserved its judgment in the matter.

At the outset of hearing, the judge remarked that the court required more assistance from the NAB prosecutor on some legal points, who was not present in the court.

The NAB investigation officer apprised the court that the prosecutor case was busy in another case and could not attend the today's proceeding. He prayed the court to grant some time for the purpose.

The court accepted the plea and adjourned the case till next Friday while directing the NAB prosecutor to appear on next date of hearing.

Faryal Talpur, in her petition, adopted the stance that NAB had frozen her personal bank accounts, which had no connection with the Zardari Group of Companies. The accounts of her children were also frozen in the same case.