Court seeks case challan against Altaf Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday sought case challan from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)'s Chief Altaf Hussain on July 5.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand conducted hearing on a case against Altaf Hussain pertaining to money laundering charges.

FIA prosecutor Raja Imtiaz informed the court that this case had been shifted from Karachi to Islamabad.

AT this, the court sought the case challan from the FIA and directed the prosecutor to present it prepare this in his presence.

The courts also served summon notice against the accused Ahmed Ali. The court directed him to ensure his presence on next hearing otherwise an arrest warrants could be issued against him.