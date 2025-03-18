Open Menu

Court Seeks Case Challan In Case Pertaining Killing Of Three Rangers Personnel

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sought the final case challan from the police in a case pertaining to killing of three Rangers personnel during November 26, protest.

The court also sough clarification from the Investigation Officer (IO) that why the challan is yet to submit.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case. The court said that it is more than three months passed but no case challan was submitted. The court instructed the IO to appear in next hearing and clarify his position.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 21. The Ramna Police Station had registered a case against accused Hashim Abbasi.

