Court seeks case record against Abdul Ghani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday sought complete case record from NAB ) against Abdul Ghani Majeed pertaining to alleged embezzlement of funds allocated to subsidize the sugarcane growers.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir to grant physical remand of Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed, in another case regarding above matter.

The NAB stated that it wanted to investigate the accused in this corruption case as well.

The court sought complete record of the case and also served notices to Abdul Ghani Majeed while adjourning hearing of the case till October 22.