Court Seeks Case Record Against PTI's MPA

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sought case record from police in a post-arrest bail petition of PTI’s MPA Ali Shah.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case and expressed displeasure over non-presenting of case record by the prosecution.

At the outset of hearing, the prosecutor adopted the stance that the case investigation officer is out of station and still couldn’t return. The court said that it was the responsibility of the prosecution to produce the case record.

The judge said that the court could wait by tomorrow so the record could be produced. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.

