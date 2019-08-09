Court seeks CCTV footage of Rana Sanaullah arrest

A special court on Friday, adjourning hearing of a narcotics case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah and others till August 24, sought CCTV footage of the arrest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :A special court on Friday, adjourning hearing of a narcotics case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah and others till August 24, sought CCTV footage of the arrest.

Judge Masood Arshad conducted the case proceedings wherein Rana Sanaullah and other accused were produced on expiry of their judicial remand, amid strict security.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) prosecutor submitted copies of the challan (charge-sheet) against Rana Sanaullah and other accused at the start of the proceedings. However, the court asked about the CCTV footage of Rana Sanaullah's arrest and ordered for producing the same on the next date of hearing.

The co-accused sought time from the court for hiring a counsel for their defence, during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till August 24 while extending judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah and others.

The ANF had already filed an interim challan in the Special Court for the Control of Narcotic Substances against Rana Sanaullah and others. The ANF recovered heroin and other drugs allegedly from Rana Sanaullah's vehicle.

Besides Rana Sanaullah, other suspects including Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Haider, Muhammad Akram, Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam were also nominated in the case.

On July 1, the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PNL-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.