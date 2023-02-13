UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks Challan In Case Against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 10:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A court of the judicial magistrate on Monday sought the challan from the Islamabad Police in a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain of inciting the public against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja heard the case. Chaudhry Fawad appeared before the court along with his counsel Faisal Chaudhry.

At the outset of the hearing, the court was informed that the case challan had not yet been submitted by the investigation officer.

The court said that it would summon the IO regarding the matter.

The judge instructed the police to submit the case challan before the next date of hearing. The defence lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the case till after March 3. The court allowed Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to leave the court after marking his attendance.

The court adjourned the case till March 18.

The police had registered a first information report against Chaudhry Fawad for his objectionable statement about the ECP officials.

