Court seeks challan in FBR data leak case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :A lower court on Friday sought the case challan in a case pertaining to the data leak from the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) about the assets of Gen. (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir heard the case. The FBR's accused officials including Shehzad Niaz, Arshad Ali and Adeel Ashraf appeared before the court.

The court instructed the investigation officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to produce the case challan on the next hearing. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till February 17.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA had registered FIR against the three employees of FBR in the above case. The court had already accepted the bail petitions of the accused.