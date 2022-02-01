UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks Comments Against Acquittal Plea Of Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal pleas of co-accused in Nooriabad Power Plant Project reference against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and others.

The acquittal petitions were filed by co-accused including Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Agha Wasif, Najamul Hasnain and others. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till February 28.

Meanwhile, the NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed said that his department was collecting information pertaining to the assets of co-accused Muhammad Ali.

Sindh's CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and others appeared before AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali during the hearing.

