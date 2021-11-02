UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks Comments In Plea Against Fake Bank Accounts Reference

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:40 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought comments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the acquittal plea of the accused in fake accounts reference pertaining to illegal plot allotment

AC-III Judge Syed Aghar Ali heard the reference against Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed, Muhammad Hussain Syed, Younis Qadwai, and others.

NAB prosecutor Khalid Javed and defence lawyers appeared before the court.

A co-accused Samiuddin Saddiqui filed a petition challenging the admissibility of the reference under the new law. The court sought comments from NAB and adjourned the case till November 22.

Meanwhile, the same court also sought arguments from respondents under the fresh amendment in the NAB ordinance in a case pertaining to embezzlement in funds of the Embassy of Pakistan in Bulgaria.

