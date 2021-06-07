UrduPoint.com
Court Seeks Comments On Accused Acquittal Pleas

Mon 07th June 2021

Court seeks comments on accused acquittal pleas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal plea of co-accused in reference against former law secretary Arshad Farooq Faheem and others pertaining to out of way increase in medicine prices.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by NAB against Arshad Farooq, who had also been serving as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The two co-accused including Ayaz Khan and Abdul Salam had filed acquittal pleas to the judge to this the court seeking comments from NAB and adjourned the case till June 19.

The reference had alleged the accused to cause a loss worth Rs1683.69 millions loss to national exchequer through out of way increasing prices of the medicine to benefit certain companies.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing till June 30, on reference pertaining to corruption in the funds of workers welfare board against former secretary Iftikhar Raheem.

