Court Seeks Comments On Acquittal Pleas Of Gilani, Ashraf

Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:41 PM

Court seeks comments on acquittal pleas of Gilani, Ashraf

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday sought comments from NAB on petitions of former prime ministers Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeking acquittal in reference pertaining appointment of chairman OGRA Toqeer Sadiq

The petitioners had filed the cases against the reference under National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment Ordinance, 2021. Other accused including ex-secretary Sikandar Hayat Mekan, Javed Nazir and Shaukat Hayat Durrani also challenged the reference.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir served notices to respondents and sought comments till November 19.

The NAB had named six accused in the reference pertaining to illegal appointment of chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Toqeer Sadiq.

