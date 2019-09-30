(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Monday sought compliance report from Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and others in connection with its orders for confiscating properties of Salman Shehbaz, son of opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif , in money laundering case.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan passed the orders while hearing an application by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the purpose.

NAB investigation officer told the court that process for confiscating properties of Salman Shehbaz had been completed as per previous court directions.

He stated that before the confiscation process, advertisements were got published in accordance with the court directions.

At this, the court ordered the official for updating the departments concerned in this regard, besides seeking a compliance report from them. The court adjourned further hearing till Oct 4.

The bureau through the application had stated that it issued six call-up notices to Salman Shehbaz but he did not join the investigations in assets beyond means and money laundering case. The NAB stated that the suspect had fled abroad and pleaded with the court for issuing directions to confiscate his property.