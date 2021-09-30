Court seeks death certificate of a co-accused in Railways land lease scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought death certificate of an co-accused in reference against Lt. Gen (R) Javed Ashraf Qazi and others pertaining to illegal lease of railways land.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The defence lawyer, during the hearing, informed the court that a co-accused Iqbal Samad Khan had died.

At this, the court sought the death certificate of Iqbal Samad Khan and adjourned further hearing on the case till October 26.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing till October 28, on a reference against former Federal secretary Shahid Khan for getting allotment of a plot owned by the National Police Foundation. The plot was allocated for the families of martyred police personnel.