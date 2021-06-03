Court seeks defence arguments in Safa Mall Reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought comments from defence lawyers on reference against CDA officials, pertaining to Safa Gold Mall Reference.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft case, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB Prosecutor took the stance that the witness Faisal Naeem told that the CDA had approved the plan for construction of four floors including basement. The construction of extra floors were not approved by the CDA board, he added.

After conclusion of NAB plea, the court sought final arguments from defence side and adjourned the case till June 9.