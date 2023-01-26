Court seeks detailed answer from ECP in LG elections case

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought arguments from lawyers and detailed answers from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the intra court appeals about the local body elections in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought arguments from lawyers and detailed answers from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the intra court appeals about the local body elections in Islamabad.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of IHC Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the ICAs against the order of single member bench.

At the outset of hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that Additional Attorney General Aamer Rehman was busy in other cases while the office of the attorney general of Pakistan was vacant. He prayed the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till the next date.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq expressed annoyance over the response and said that the court could adjourn the case till 2031 if they wanted.

The ECP had also filed an ICA against the decision of single-member bench, he said.

The chief justice remarked that a legislative bill couldn't be considered as act until it was approved by the Parliament. Whether the ECP had asked the government that why the union councils had been increased from 101 to 125, he asked.

The chief justice remarked how the population increased suddenly. Should the court wait for the approval of the bill from the house, he asked.

The court instructed the ECP to also submit a detail answer into the matter and sought arguments from lawyers on next hearing. It may be mentioned here that the single-member bench had ordered to conduct of local body elections in Islamabad on December 31. However, the decision had been challenged before the division bench.