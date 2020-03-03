UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Seeks Details Containing Talpur's Sources Of Income

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Court seeks details containing Talpur's sources of income

An Accountability Court (AC) here on Tuesday sought the details pertaining to income sources of Faryal Talpure in a petition seeking unfreeze of her bank accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) here on Tuesday sought the details pertaining to income sources of Faryal Talpure in a petition seeking unfreeze of her bank accounts.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on a petition of Faryal Talpur challenging freezing of her bank accounts in line of fake accounts references.

At the outset of hearing, Faryal Talpur arrived at the court rostrum and adopted the stance that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had frozen bank accounts of her and her children. She said that she had been facing difficulties to run the day to day expenditures of her family.

Her counsel Farouk H.

Naek said that NAB had also frozen the accounts of his client's children who were facing no charges.

The NAB had frozen these accounts on the name of Zardari Group of Companies in fake accounts scam, he said.

He said that the NAB had failed to prove any connection of his client's personal accounts with the fake accounts, adding that the allegation were leveled on accounts of Zardari group but NAB had frozen the personal accounts.

He prayed the court to issue orders to restore the bank accounts of his client and her children. The court sought details containing source of income of Faryal Talpur and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Bank Family Court

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers condole Bahrain King on death of Sheikh ..

1 minute ago

AJK President eulogizes humanitarian services of P ..

10 minutes ago

PAKISTAN vs SLOVENIA Davis Cup Tie World Group

13 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Intensifies Efforts toHelp Membe ..

13 minutes ago

Masks fly off pharmacies shelves in Multan

6 seconds ago

Rs.756m being spent for electricity provision at F ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.