ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought medical reports of former chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Farzana Raja in a corruption reference.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on the BISP corruption reference against Farzana Raja and others.

The former chairperson could not appeared before the court and her lawyer adopted the stance that his client was currently residing in United States for her medical treatment.

He pleaded that Farzana Raja could not appear before the court due to her ailment and prayed the court to issue directives for her attendance through the video link.

The judge said the court would decide the matter after viewing the medical reports of the accused.

The court ordered all accused to ensure their attendances on the next hearing and adjourned the case till September 17.