UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Seeks Farzana Raja's Medical Reports For Video Link Attendance

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:52 PM

Court seeks Farzana Raja's medical reports for video link attendance

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought medical reports of former chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Farzana Raja in a corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday sought medical reports of former chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Farzana Raja in a corruption reference.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on the BISP corruption reference against Farzana Raja and others.

The former chairperson could not appeared before the court and her lawyer adopted the stance that his client was currently residing in United States for her medical treatment.

He pleaded that Farzana Raja could not appear before the court due to her ailment and prayed the court to issue directives for her attendance through the video link.

The judge said the court would decide the matter after viewing the medical reports of the accused.

The court ordered all accused to ensure their attendances on the next hearing and adjourned the case till September 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption United States September All Court

Recent Stories

SEC approves resumption of government activities

2 minutes ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

17 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

32 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

32 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

33 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.