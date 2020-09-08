UrduPoint.com
Court Seeks FIA's Comments In Acquittal Plea Of Accused

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A Cyber Crime Court here Tuesday sought comments from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in acquittal plea filed by a co-accused Nadir Khan in case pertaining to controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

The hearing in such plea was conducted by duty judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

The court served notices to all respondents including Federal Investigation Agency seeking response in such plea till next date.

The court will now be resumed on October 1.

