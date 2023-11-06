(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A sessions court on Monday sought record from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case of provocative tweets against fashion designer Khadija Shah till November 7.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Nawaz passed the order while hearing a post-arrest petition filed by the fashion designer in the case.

Earlier, Khadija's counsel argued before the court that a judicial magistrate had sent his client to jail on judicial remand after turning down a plea for physical remand in the matter. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client as she was no longer required for investigations.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, sought the record of the case from the FIA till November 7 and adjourned further proceedings. The FIA had accused Khadija Shah of spreading a provocative narrative on social media through her tweets on May 9.