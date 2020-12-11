UrduPoint.com
Court Seeks Final Challan In Motorway Gang-rape Case

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 08:25 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday ordered police to present final challan (charge-sheet) in the motorway gang-rape case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday ordered police to present final challan (charge-sheet) in the motorway gang-rape case.

ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing and passed the orders after the investigation officer presented an incomplete report of investigations. The court adjourned further hearing till December 24.

Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused in motorway gang rape case, were also produced before the court on expiry of their remand term.

On September 9, the accused - Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

